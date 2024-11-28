PETALING JAYA: More than 700 items, including luxury furniture and gadgets, have been seized from the three-storey Meru Heights bungalow of businesswoman Datuk Seri Vida to settle an unpaid debt of RM1,060,285 owed to Ah Design Communication.

Among the 727 items listed for auction are a punching bag, a Kawai piano, a PlayStation 5, a Nintendo Switch, a DSLR camera, chandeliers, a treadmill and several sofas, including two four-seaters.

Notably, four vehicles—a BMW and three Toyota Vellfire models—were also seized, mStar reported.

The operation, carried out last Monday (November 25), lasted five hours.

It was conducted in the presence of the plaintiff, Mohammad Taufik Kamarul, his lawyer Samir Zainal, and police officers.

A thorough inspection of the bungalow was conducted to identify valuables suitable for the auction.

It was reported that if she fails to settle the debt within 14 days, the auction will proceed.

Vida, whose real name is Hasmiza Othman, 53, was overseas during the seizure process.

