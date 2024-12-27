ONE woman recently expressed feeling resentful against her parents for having her and her sibling way later in life, also claiming to have halted her education to care for her parents.

In an anonymous confession on X page @meinmokhtar, the 24-year-old woman said she lives with her younger brother and her elderly father, who is 78 years old.

Her mother passed away earlier after she fell sick.

“I did not continue my studies because I had to take care of my late mother, who was sick and my father, who also fell ill.

“Now, I cannot even get a job because of my father’s condition,” she said in her confession.

Adding on to her worries, her 18-year-old brother told her he wanted to stop his education to help take care of his ailing father.

“I’m just upset thinking about our futures. What will be left of us if my father was gone?

“No higher education qualifications. My parents have no wealth. Is it valid if I feel angry towards my parents now?

“I always think why they kept trying to have kids even after 20 years of not having any? I feel that my parents are selfish. Just look at me and my brother’s fate now,” she added.

While some netizens expressed their understanding for the young woman’s situation, many advised her not to resent her parents.

However, several users have suggested alternatives for her to earn some money and also earn an educational certificate such as Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).