A delivery rider and a motorcyclist crashed into each other, resulting in the delivery rider falling off his motorcycle during heavy traffic recently.

A dashcam footage posted on X by @update11111 showed a couple on a motorcycle entering from the right lane into the middle lane.

The incident took place on Saturday (Jan 4) at around 1.15pm, believed to have taken place in Petaling Jaya.

While entering the middle lane, a delivery rider coming from behind crashed into the motorcyclist, causing both motorists to swerve dangerously in the middle lane.

The delivery rider fell on the road with his motorcycle and the other motorcyclist was seen riding away from the scene.

Fortunately, the delivery rider managed to get up from his motorcycle.

The incident sparked mixed reactions with netizens criticising both sides, saying the situation could have been avoided if both parties exercised plenty of caution.

“So confident in entering another lane without checking (for other vehicles),” a user remarked.

“Stupidity greets stupidity so who is to blame here. One wants to cut in and the other does not know the meaning of slowing down during heavy traffic,” another commenter said.