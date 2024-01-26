KAPAR: Myforeverdoggo, a dog-focused media page, has stirred community shock with a distressing incident.

Brownie, a formerly friendly dog, was discovered severely injured and bloodied in Kapar yesterday.

Lin Ye Shan, an independent dog rescuer and feeder, received an urgent call regarding the distressed canine, prompting immediate action.

Upon examination, it was revealed that Brownie had sustained extensive bone damage, leaving him unable to move.

The severity of his condition prompted discussions about a prolonged recovery, potential amputation of both legs, and the removal of bullets lodged in his body.

Regrettably, due to the grim prognosis and to alleviate further pain and suffering, the vet recommended euthanasia as a humane course of action.

Lin, dedicated to seeking justice for Brownie, filed a police report and presented evidence of lead bullets removed from the injured dog.

According to information obtained from an ex-militarian, these metal bullets appeared to come from an air gun – a weapon restricted to licensed individuals.

The use of lead and steel bullets is also prohibited in Malaysia, raising concerns about illegal weapon possession and animal cruelty.

The case has now been handed over to the authorities for a thorough investigation.

Lin is urging anyone with information or those who may have witnessed the incident to come forward and share details anonymously.

She encourages reporting to the police station and the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS).

Supporting the concern, Honupaws, furkids health and lifestyle retailer expressed deep concern and heartbreak over the distressing realities faced by animals.

The company, having retired from rescue work due to the emotional toll of frontline experiences, highlighted the harsh treatment of dogs in Malaysia.

Despite the grim aspects of the industry, they urged people to channel their strong emotions into positive actions such as raising awareness, volunteering, supporting rescuers, fostering, and promoting compassion.

Honupaws acknowledged @myforeverdoggo for using their platform to shed light on these issues, emphasising the importance of exposing the truth for increased awareness.

The retailer trusts in karma for justice and envisions a system that implements Trap Neuter Release (TNR) for strays, aiming for a humane solution on a planet free from cruelty.

In an effort to involve the community and raise awareness, a plea has been made to share Brownie’s story on social media platforms, accompanied by the hashtag #JusticeforBrownie.

The hope is that this will lead to more eyewitness accounts and information that can aid in the investigation.

For those willing to help, regardless of being witnesses, a detailed guide has been provided on how to report cases of abuse.

Individuals can visit https://awa.dvs.gov.my/support, fill out a form with any available information, and submit evidence of the abuse. Reports can also be lodged at the police station.

Brownie’s tragic story has ignited a call for justice and a collective effort to put an end to animal cruelty.