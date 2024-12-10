ANY vehicle that double-park can frustrate and annoy others, especially when it caused inconvenience for other motorists to move their respective vehicles.

In a video posted on X, a group of bystanders found themselves in a frustrating situation after a car double-parked, blocking another vehicle trying to exit.

The clip, which has gained attention online, shows a small crowd attempting to physically move the offending Perodua Axia to free up the properly parked vehicle, but their efforts were in vain.

Despite trying multiple times, the car didn’t budge one bit. It seems the culprit vehicle was either left in parking gear or had its handbrake pulled, making it impossible for the bystanders to push it out of the way.

After numerous failed attempts, impatience began to set in.

One man finally stepped in to carefully guide the trapped driver out of the parking spot, ensuring no damage was done to either vehicle.

Despite the effort, the video shows the collective annoyance caused by inconsiderate double-parking, sparking debates on parking etiquette.

Comments from many users expressed sympathy for both the car trying to get out and the bystanders helping.

One user, @DudeCashout, suggested that “everyone should know how to shift their car into neutral gear when in such situations,“ and that “all car owners should know this.”

Another commenter, @ShahrilHarith, remarked, “double parking shouldn’t be normalised; it troubles others.” while @AnasZiqri added, “this type of parking still happens,“ pointing out that this behaviour persists among irresponsible drivers who seek easy solutions to their problems, acting selfishly and thoughtlessly.