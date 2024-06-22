IN a recent viral dashcam video circulating on social media, a driver’s attempt to showcase his driving skills took a disastrous turn on a kampung road in Kedah.

The incident unfolded on a curved stretch of road in a kampung , where a yellow Wira was seen entering the roadway before swiftly accelerating with the distinct roar of its engine.

Displaying reckless behaviour, the driver proceeded to overtake a motorcyclist, further accelerating at the bend.

However, the driver’s attempt at a daring manoeuvre went awry as the vehicle lost control on the curved road, veering sharply to the right.

As the dashcam driver got closer, it can be seen that the car had crashed into a small ditch.

Fortunately, the driver emerged unscathed.

Footage showed him exiting the vehicle and inspecting the damage, presumably assessing the extent of the impact.

The incident, according to the caption provided by Shafie Ahmat, unfolded along the road from Kuala Lesong towards Teloi Timur.

“Don’t ‘drift’ on a kampung road, brother. Serves you right,“ the user wrote on the footage he uploaded on Facebook.

Some netizens joined in to poke fun.

“It’s clear he wanted to park there. What do you know?”, one person commented.

Another wrote, “The (car) sound is already nice, the person looks smart, but unfortunately, he doesn’t know how to park. Take it.”