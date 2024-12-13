MANY eateries these days charge a fee of RM0.50 or RM1 if the customer decides to takeaway the food instead of dining in.

This is after all to cover the cost of materials like plastic bags, paper cups, and food containers.

But what if you’re still charged a small fee despite using your own container to takeaway the food?

@guttapercha80 recently took to X to share his frustration about an eatery that had initially charged him RM0.50 for the takeaway packaging.

He then brought his own container to takeaway the food. To his dismay, the eatery still charged him RM0.50 with the reason being that he was ordering takeaway.

“The restaurant charges RM0.50 for packaging. So I brought my own Tupperware and thermoflask for the soup.

“They still charged me RM0.50. Reason being: You’re ordering takeaway,” he said in his post.

He then posed a question to netizens querying on how he can lodge a complaint and to which department he ought to approach in regards to this matter.

@guttapercha80 added in the comment section that the issue was not about the money but he felt “cheated” as he had brought his own container and saved the eatery from using their packaging.

His post has since amassed 512,000 views and netizens chimed in on their own experiences of being charged rather extravagant prices for takeaway packaging.

“A cafe once charged me RM 1.80 for a takeaway. Needless to say, never set foot in that cafe again,” commented @@abou_nuuh.

“I’ve tried so many times to bring my own container to save the environment and avoid using plastic, plus save a few cents. But sellers still charge extra. In the end, I gave up and just used their containers since they’re charging anyway!” lamented @ohmeelo.

Some also cheekily suggested that he ought to order to dine in, and then transfer the food into the container that he brought.

A few others also suggested that he report the eatery to KPDN (Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry).

