NO one gets their money’s worth all the time, especially considering the quality of food served these days.

A customer was recently miffed by the minuscule amount of ingredients in their tomyam soup they spent RM7 on.

The worst part? The eatery owner, who claimed to have caught the ingredients, justified the amount as the day’s catch while fishing, according to a Facebook post.

ALSO READ: Paltry squid portion frustrates customer after paying RM25 for nasi lemak sotong crispy at Bangi eatery

The location was not disclosed in the post.

In an image attached, the bowl of tomyum soup contained three squid rings and five pieces of what looked like chicken pieces.

Netizens, as much as they were surprised, shared how such portions in tomyam seem to be the norm these days.

ALSO READ: Chef expresses frustration after Subang chain eatery charges RM5.90 for nasi lemak with no sambal

“This is why I rarely eat tomyum or other soups in shops,” a user remarked.

“I always feel hesitant to eat tomyum – there is only one or two pieces of seafood...tastes like asam pedas and set at cut throat prices,” another netizen chimed in.

“It is always like this in tomyum eateries. When you enter, your pockets are full and your stomach is empty but then you leave with empty pockets with a still empty stomach. How sickening,” a user lamented.