WHICH one of us hasn’t come across a tasty-looking food review video that brags of huge portions at affordable prices?

But most of the time, the reality is often disappointing, leaving one understandably annoyed.

And that is exactly what frustrated customer BangSol went through.

He took to his TikTok account yesterday (July 26) to share the food that he had ordered from a nasi lemak restaurant in Bangi that had recently gone viral, using a food delivery app.

In the receipt, it showed that BangSol had ordered one set of the Nasi Lemak Ayam Berempah (RM18) and one set of Nasi Lemak Sotong Crispy (RM25).

He first picks up the packet of nasi lemak which has a decent-looking portion of rice, a whole boiled egg, fried anchovies, peanuts, slices of cucumber, and a plastic packet of sambal.

“The nasi lemak by itself looks pretty okay,” said BangSol.

He then picked up the cardboard box which containing the crispy fried squid and shakes the container before saying, “this is all I get?” in a frustrated tone.

From the video, there is about nine to ten pieces of fried squid, which is admittedly a rather small portion for RM25.

He then picked up the container with the spiced fried chicken and lamented, “the chicken meanwhile is small”.

“Paid RM25 and you give me this small portion of fried squid? How many grams is this?

“In the TikTok video which featured the restaurant, the squid was piled on the plate,” said the man, clearly unhappy.

