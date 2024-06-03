A mother’s video of her depicting son’s studious nature while riddled with a brain tumour before his untimely death has tugged at heartstrings online recently.

A Tiktok video by @syadatul.ikin, reposted on X by @MALAYSIAVIRALLL depicted her son’s eagerness to still learn despite his terminal illness.

“Even in this condition, he still wants to go to school,” read one of the captions in the video.

Her son, eight-year-old Muhammad Farrel Shah Iman, was diagnosed with a brain tumour back in August 2022.

In the video, Farrel was seen constantly with a book in hand, always studying just so he could catch up with his lessons.

Syadatul also shared another moment in her video when Farrel told her to remind the doctor that he could not stay too long in the hospital as he had not studied for an exam yet.

Besides his family, the young boy’s classmates and teacher from school sent words of encouragement and support during his journey battling the brain tumour.

Users under the X post were touched by Farrel’s unwavering dedication to never stop learning even when enduring a serious illness.