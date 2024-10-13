PURCHASING items online can be exciting, but it often comes with risks as misleading products and scams can turn a great deal into a big letdown.

In a recent TikTok video, a heart-wrenching moment unfolded when a delivery rider captured an elderly woman’s disappointment after she eagerly unwrapped a package, believing it contained her long-awaited rice pot.

Instead, she found only a toy version of the kitchen item, leaving her to question what had happened.

“Poor auntie, I hope she won’t be too upset. So here’s the story: I delivered an item to her house, and she was excited because she thought her rice pot had arrived. However, I had to tell her that I didn’t send a pot, and when she unboxed it, she discovered it was just a toy version,“ he wrote in the video description.

In the video, as she carefully unwrapped the package, the auntie exclaimed, “What is this small rice pot? The seller is a liar.”

The rider, surprised by the turn of events, remarked, “What type of rice can you cook with this pot?”

The video serves as a reminder to be cautious when purchasing items online to avoid being misled, leaving many viewers empathising with the auntie’s disappointment.

Many users offered to buy her a new rice pot, with one user @syznasuha saying, “Can you give me her details? I want to buy her a rice cooker. I feel sad.” Others commented, advising caution when purchasing items.

User @girl1nthatb0x noted, “So this is the rice cooker that was livestreamed last night; the price was only RM6. But you have to read carefully, as it was written there that it was a toy rice cooker.”

Another user, @ninalah_, shared, “Apparently, my mom was also almost affected by this mini rice cooker advertisement. Luckily, I was there and asked my mom to see the reviews first. I always tell my mom to consult me before buying something.”