TAKING a Grab is something that all Malaysians are familiar with but have you taken a Grab ride in a luxurious car?

Netizen’s attention was caught as they spotted an elderly man driving a luxurious Mercedes as his Grab car.

TikTok user, @megat_suprax was pleasantly surprised upon realising that his Grab ride was a Mercedes.

The passenger commented on the features of the luxurious vehicle, stating that it was nice and pleasant to look at.

The elderly man then explained that he started doing Grab out of sheer boredom from just staying at home all the time. The driver also disclosed that he has more luxurious cars at his house.

The video was well received by the netizens, accumulating almost 471,000 views and 700 comments.

TikTok user @mizzyjenny commented, “The uncle isn’t really keen on the money but more as a way to pass time. It’s better than sitting at home doing nothing. At least through this, he can meet people and talk.”

Do you guys have any interesting car models that you stumbled upon when you are using Grab?