Elderly woman fatally attacked by wild dogs in Sabah

A senior citizen was mauled to death by a pack of wild dogs at the Kunak Bus Terminal in Sabah last Saturday (Jan 25).

Kosmo reported that the elderly woman, believed to be in her 60s, was attacked by 11 dogs, resulting in her death, according to surveillance footage from the location that previously circulated on social media.

The incident reportedly took place at 1.49am.

The victim was surrounded by the pack of wild dogs before the fatal attack.

Kunak district police chief Supt Sabarudin Rahmat said the police were informed of the incident by the public at 6.30am on the same day.

According to Sabarudin, the police were alerted to the discovery of the victim’s body at the bus terminal.

The Kunak District Crime Investigation Department’s preliminary investigation found the elderly woman lying on the ground, unclothed.

“There are wounds believed to be from the wild dogs’ bite marks on the victim’s left hand, head, chest, waist, and both of her legs,“ he was quoted as saying.

Her belongings were found scattered everywhere at the scene. Police inspections revealed that the victim, believed to be from Kunak, did not carry any identification documents.

The victim’s body was sent to Hospital Tawau for an autopsy on Monday (Jan 27).