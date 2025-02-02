A beverage seller in Taiwan recently called out a customer claiming to be a “food blogger” who gave a very low rating after not complying to their request for a free drink.

In a Threads post, the owner posted an interaction with the customer who ordered a drink from the establishment.

In their interaction, the customer said: “Don’t you know who I am? I’m a food blogger!” to which the establishment’s boss responded: “Yeah...that’ll be NT$65, thank you.”

Following the curt response, the “food blogger” left a one-star rating on the drink shop’s Google page, claiming the owner’s behaviour was “over the top” and “incredibly rude to other shopkeepers.”

At the time of writing, the blogger’s Google account was taken down, only leaving the review.

After finding out about the low rating of their shop, the owner decided to call the blogger out online, also attaching a screenshot of the review.

“Often, our store chooses to silently bear losses, but your behavior and the reviews you left for other stores are really unacceptable. I think I need to be honest about this.

“If the store hasn’t invited you, but you still come demanding free products under the guise of being a “food blogger,“ then our company really can’t accommodate that.

“As for your claim about ‘extremely rude behavior at other stores,’ please provide specific evidence of the store, the time, and what actions were taken. Otherwise, such a public and aggressive comment leaves me puzzled,” the owner said in their post.

The owner then went on to warn other food and beverage outlets in the Tainan area of the “food blogger” and not give away items for free if she requests for it, hoping that they are the blogger’s “last victim”.

One user commented that the blogger had taken down all of her personal information following the post to which the owner replied that she probably realised she could be embroiled in serious legal trouble if the Google account was under investigation by the authorities.

Meanwhile, other netizens provided screenshots of the blogger’s other food reviews on Google, which were shown to also have a one-star rating.