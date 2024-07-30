FOOD allergies can be serious, so as a customer, it’s best to check with the restaurant or shop to see if the allergy-causing ingredient can be omitted from the dish.

If its not possible, then one can always consider another dish to try (that does not have the allergy-causing ingredient) or patronise another stall.

But one frustrated Singaporean woman decided to take to Faceboook to rant about her experience.

The woman shared to Facebook group Complaint Singapore that she had ordered char koay teow from a stall at a Malaysian eatery stall located in Bugis, Singapore.

She then requested if eggs could be omitted from her char koay teow due to her allergy towards eggs. However, the employee informed her that it was “company policy” and they were unable to remove eggs from the dish.

And this response did not sit well with the woman.

“So even if the person consumed and die from the egg is the stall going to compensate for the life?

“Is that the company policy too?” ranted the woman in her post.

She then added that she was in Human Resources (HR) and was “very concerned to what kind of corporate values” that the organisation had.

“Malaysian eatery stall, can you pls answer? Life is at stake!” said the woman.

She then went on to share that despite telling the staff not to add eggs into her dish, they still did so. Much to her exasperation, the staff then asked her if she wanted more eggs to be added.

“So want now eggs free is it? Can ask to add more but can’t do without?” said the woman.

Netizens however found her post to be rather entitled, with many questioning why she couldn’t have gone to another stall.

“You are HR so you know they clearly communicated to you that they can’t exclude eggs. If you go against that advise and choose to proceed to purchase and consume, your HR training would tell you that you’re accountable for your own action,” commented Facebook user Jeff.

“So they need to wash the wok and spatula, before cooking for you if not it will contaminate before they cook. If you get an allergy from it, can sue. So troublesome, who would dare to cook for you. HR knows nothing about operation, go back to your seat and just keep quiet,” said another annoyed-sounding netizen.

“They tell u cannot omit. So either u buy with the eggs or u don’t buy it at all. What values u want to talk about, it’s just common sense,” said another.

