DEALING with self-entitled passengers is one thing flight attendants have to endure in the course of their job.

However, there are certain occasions where their antics can pose a great inconvenience, extending to the passengers onboard as well.

A woman in China recently caused a flight delay up to an hour after demanding for a free upgrade to the first class cabin.

The incident stemmed from her son’s complaints that the economy cabin seating was too “cramped”, as quoted, and proceeded to stand in the aisle, South China Morning Post reported, citing a viral video.

The woman then allowed her son to enter the first class cabin despite requests from the cabin crew instructing him to be seated, to which she “ignored”, as quoted.

She also argued that the first class cabin had some empty seats and asked why were they not allowed to sit there.

The mother and son’s actions caused rising tensions among the passengers who in the video angrily demanded they leave the plane.

After things settled down, the flight finally took off after an hour.

It was undisclosed if the mother faced any consequences regarding her irresponsible actions.

