RELIGIOUS reinforcements recently paid a visit to a hotel room located in Selangor over a not-so simple misunderstanding.

In a TikTok video by @jiey01, several Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) officers came knocking to find only three men in the hotel room.

As it turns out, someone had contacted the religious authorities assuming that the hotel room was occupied by an unmarried couple due to one of the men’s voices sounding rather feminine.

“Because of his voice, the anti-vice squad paid us a visit!

“Who on Earth called the religious authorities on us? Oh my God!” one of the men said in the video.

Despite the confusion, all the three men and JAIS officers seemed to take it in good stride and even cracked a joke regarding the situation.

Netizens also had a good laugh also recounting their encounters with the religious authorities.

However, others warned that calling the religious authorities without properly verifying the facts can be considered as slander.