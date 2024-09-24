A content creator’s house recently caught fire after his power bank exploded in his bedroom..

In a series of TikTok videos, Muhammad Zahari (@amadzahry) showed the aftermath of the fire, which completely razed his bedroom and adjoining office on the first floor of his house in Melaka.

Fortunately, there were no casualties during the incident.

Zahari stated that the power bank that exploded was not in use at the time. As the fire spread throughout the room, he could only grab his mobile phone to call the fire department.

In one of the videos, the fire had spread so extensively that it destroyed the roof of the house, even though firefighters arrived promptly at the scene.

ALSO READ: Car totalled after power bank explodes

His bedroom, where the power bank had exploded, along with his filming studio, was reduced to a charred shell, along with most of his gadgets and equipment used for content creation.

Zahari explained in the comments that the damages to his electronics alone cost around RM18,000 to RM20,000.

Despite his predicament, a silver lining emerged as some of his followers offered help through donations, which Zahari expressed gratitude for.

He has since set up a fundraising avenue linked to his TikTok page, and so far, over 50 individuals have stepped up to offer their donations.

Netizens sympathised with his situation and warned about the dangers of power banks causing explosions due to overheating, despite Zahari’s power bank exploding even when not in use.

ALSO READ: Teen’s phone explodes while being charged overnight on his bed

However, one TikTok user claimed that Zahari staged the incident for “content,” which he firmly denied.

“My house and filming studio are all here. There is so much other content to be made. It’s not as if I want to burn down my house for fun. Who is going to pay for that?” Zahari responded in another video.