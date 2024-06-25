A female customer recently took to X to share her nightmarish experience of allegedly being harassed by a food delivery rider who wanted to use the bathroom in her house.

The woman who goes by the name Nisa tweeted that she had the food delivery rider deliver the food to her house from a restaurant located in Cheras at 2am.

Much to her horror, after delivering the food, the man inquired if he could use the bathroom in her house.

“I already said no, but he still insisted,” said Nisa in her tweet.

However, she felt uneasy and called the security guard to confirm if the food delivery rider had left the apartment.

Her security guard went up to her apartment floor and he confirmed that the man was at the end of the corridor of her apartment floor.

“I checked the time, he had been there for 20 minutes. My food stayed at the grill for those 20 minutes,” tweeted Nisa.

She added that she was still feeling okay the next day, but, once she checked back the video she managed to record through the door, her anger rose through the roof.

According to Nisa, in the video, the food delivery rider could be heard asking the guard, “Am I disturbing her?”

“Wow brother.

“I thought he said his phone battery was about to die, and he really couldn’t hold it in to use the bathroom?” said a furious Nisa.

She shared that she has since reported the man to the food delivery company, adding that the company will not be able to disclose the actions taken towards to rider.

Her tweet has since garnered over 871K views, with many X users sharing tips on how to avoid similar future occurrences.

“One of the things I do is write “leave at door” in advance. Any food delivery driver who keeps ringing the doorbell or calling repeatedly while waiting in front of my house and doesn’t understand instructions, I get really angry with them over the phone. I want my food, not to meet you,” shared a X user.

‘That’s scary. I think next time you should say that your husband or father is at home. This is one reason why my condo doesn’t allow food deliveries to come up to the unit. There have been many incidents of shoe theft,” said another.

Some also advised her to make a police report against the food delivery rider.

