We’ve come across stories in Malaysia where fresh graduates have resorted to becoming food delivery riders in order to be able to sustain a living.

Recently, a food delivery rider in Singapore has created waves online after he posted his earnings on his TikTok account.

TikTok user @wanganbryyan shared a screenshot of his delivery earnings which amounted to $6,794 (RM23,892) in the month of March.

The screenshot also showed that he made 1,229 deliveries last month, while clocking over an impressive 400 hours on the food delivery app.

In the comment section, he also explained that he does the food deliveries via and e-bike and works a whopping 16 to 20 hours a day!

In an interview with asiaone, 21-year-old food delivery rider explained he could envision himself working as a food delivery rider until he turns 65.

His TikTok post has since garnered a lot of attention from netizens who were impressed by his feat.

“You’re cycling that many hours a day? Team Singapore cycling should recruit you,” commented an impressed TikTok user.

“Wow, so proud of you! Not many that earn that much at your age,” commented another TikTok user.

