THE internet never fails to deliver surprises, and this time, a restaurant in Indonesia has taken the spotlight for its unconventional way of serving food.

In a video that has garnered over 1.6 million views, 23,300 likes and 8,900 comments, two workers at the eatery were seen using shovels—yes, actual shovels—to serve seafood directly onto tables lined with plastic in the shell out style.

The spread featured crabs, prawns, squid, corn and vegetables cooked in a type of sauce, presented in the typical hands-on dining.

However, the use of shovels as serving tools stirred strong reactions, particularly among Malaysians, where the video has gone viral.

Many netizens flooded the comments section with their disapproval.

One user called AiezaaRamzan commented: “The shovels being used to serve the food are not suitable for handling food. They are meant for scooping sand, dirt, and other similar materials. The paint on them might even peel off when exposed to heat from the food placed on them. As for the rest, think about it yourself.”

While the eatery’s attempt to stand out may have succeeded in going viral, it appears the idea hasn’t been well-received by everyone.

“I can’t eat if the food is served like this,” DA DALING wrote, while sweet said, “”My in-laws use shovels like that to scoop cat poop. Please don’t do things like this.”

“Why not just carry it in a wheelbarrow instead?” Matlep commented sarcastically.