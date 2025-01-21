FOOD festivals in Malaysia, once enjoyed by many, have been subject to criticism these past few years, citing high prices and reduced portions.

Several vendors selling at food festivals have been recently subject to negative feedback by customers online who have noted apparent subpar quality, aside from the exorbitant costs.

This time yet another vendor is taking the heat online for pricing six chicken tenders and some fries at a hefty RM28.

Posted initially on TikTok then circulated all over social media, the chicken tenders stand advertised their products, selling each set at a minimum price of RM22.

One post on X by @HarithHmzh criticised the pricing and mentioned that the food quality would not be up to par with the price, saying the tenders and fries would not only become cold, but dry as well since it is left outside.

He also claimed the rental to set up a stall in the food festival is not very expensive.

The chicken tenders stand was set up at a food festival in Shah Alam.

In the Tiktok video, the seller said each set comes with six to seven seemingly small to medium-sized chicken tenders, with some fries -- where customers can choose from two types, either shoestring, priced at RM22 for a set, or waffle fries, priced at RM25 per set.

He added that each set comes with chilli sauce and a surcharge of RM1 is applied if customers wish to change the type of sauce.

Netizens expressed their shock, saying fast food establishments are cheaper, also pointing out that the food would be cold considering it is not prepared upon receiving an order.