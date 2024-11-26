MALAYSIA being famous for its diverse and delicious cuisine has been under scrutiny for high obesity rates.

A foreigner recently shared his thoughts after travelling to two opposing countries in terms of obesity rates, starting with the “skinniest” Asian country in Vietnam and the “fattest”, in Malaysia. .

In a TikTok video by @alexwandersyt, he started out with Vietnam, said to have the obesity rate of 2%.

“It is no surprise why. Their cuisine is fresh and healthy, low in calories - packed with (vegetables) and full of lean proteins, plus the lifestyle is super active,” Alex says in his video.

Based on his observation, Alex noticed many Vietnamese up and about as early as 6am doing recreational activities such as jogging, running and doing yoga.

In a study by the Central Intelligence Agency earlier this year, it was found that Vietnam has the lowest obesity rate in Southeast Asia at 1.7% while Brunei recorded the highest at 28.2%.

Alex then headed to Malaysia, the “fattest” Asian country, and was quite taken aback by what he observed in terms of diet and lifestyle.

In June, the Health Ministry has recorded a high rate of 54.5% of overweight and obese adults in Malaysia with nearly 2.3 million adults in Malaysia living with non-communicable diseases (NCD).

“The diet in Malaysia is the complete opposite - fast foods, sugary drinks and processed meals are everywhere.

“They even add sugar to salads,” Alex pointed out in his TikTok video.

He also noted that Malaysia is “one of the least walkable countries” he has travelled in.

“Crossing the road in Kuala Lumpur is a challenge in itself,” he added.

Malaysians have shared their thoughts regarding the video, with several of them agreeing with Alex’s observations on the country’s diet.

Some were also surprised with being called the “fattest” Asian country.