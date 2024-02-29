A foreign student studying in Malaysia recently shared his traumatic experience where he was allegedly molested by a doctor who treated his wounds at a clinic.

The student posted about the incident on Reddit’s r/Malaysia community, explaining that the incident occurred on Monday (Feb 26) and how it has troubled him ever since.

In the Reddit thread, he explained that he grazed his knee during a walk outdoors. And while looking for a pharmacy, he discovered a clinic.

The student initially intended to clean and patch the wound himself, but the doctor offered his services.

The person then admitted, “He took me into his office and as he was unrolling my shorts all the way to my thighs, he just... touched me there...” He cupped his hands and just did it... I don’t know. I’m a male, and I was really perplexed.”

“But because I was so tired, thirsty and basically had an open wound, I didn’t register what happened.”

The student that claimed that it wasn’t until he returned home and spoke to his friends about the incident who then told him he was touched inappropriately by the doctor.