A foreign student studying in Malaysia recently shared his traumatic experience where he was allegedly molested by a doctor who treated his wounds at a clinic.
The student posted about the incident on Reddit’s r/Malaysia community, explaining that the incident occurred on Monday (Feb 26) and how it has troubled him ever since.
In the Reddit thread, he explained that he grazed his knee during a walk outdoors. And while looking for a pharmacy, he discovered a clinic.
The student initially intended to clean and patch the wound himself, but the doctor offered his services.
ALSO READ: Doctor arrested for allegedly molesting child patient
The person then admitted, “He took me into his office and as he was unrolling my shorts all the way to my thighs, he just... touched me there...” He cupped his hands and just did it... I don’t know. I’m a male, and I was really perplexed.”
“But because I was so tired, thirsty and basically had an open wound, I didn’t register what happened.”
The student that claimed that it wasn’t until he returned home and spoke to his friends about the incident who then told him he was touched inappropriately by the doctor.
The encounter also had an influence on him because he had only been in Malaysia for a week and had only met wonderful people during that time.
The guy went on to say, “Now with all the nice Malaysian people that I’ve met over the past week, this interaction definitely made me super uncomfortable and I’m still thinking about it until now.”
The man subsequently acknowledged how lonely it is to be a foreign student alone, and he was at a loss for what to do next.
Many netizens empathised with the international student and offered suggestions on how the student should proceed.
One Redditor stated that the student should not fall into the trap of thinking “I should’ve done XYZ” since individuals are often confused during sexual assault and that it is never the victim’s fault.
The netizen also urged him to see a therapist to thoroughly process the situation rather than pretending it never happened.
Meanwhile, many other users encouraged him to file a police report so that the offender may face the consequences for his act.
ALSO READ:
Two cops charged with sexual assault, extortion of foreign student