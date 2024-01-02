DURING a routine ATM assistance at a convenience store, a Malaysian was surprised to discover that the foreign worker he was helping had amassed a substantial amount of savings.

The foreign worker, seeking assistance to withdraw RM6,000, also wanted to check his account balance, revealing a whopping total of over RM300,000.

The Malaysian then expressed feelings of being marginalised in his own country due to this encounter.

While it is common for foreign workers to be associated with low-wage jobs and frugal living, the substantial savings in the account challenged such stereotypes.

This revelation sparked discussions on how foreign workers manage to accumulate significant savings and the potential implications for local workers and the economy.

Some attributed the savings to the modest and thrifty lifestyle of the foreign workers, who often use public transportation and maintain a simple diet.

Foreign workers in Malaysia have been a source of contention, with concerns about job competition and perceived impacts on wages, as well as issues related to unlicensed economic activities and tax avoidance, especially among undocumented immigrants.