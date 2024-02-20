A foreign man was spotted going from door to door asking for ang pows in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebrations.

In a TikTok video by @maxxtan5001, the video showed a foreigner dressed as a sanitation worker outside someone’s home in the Klang area persistently asking for ang pow.

One of the residents had recorded the foreigner and proceeded to confront the foreign man, demanding that he show proof of permit and identification. The foreigner gave up and walked away.

However, the resident trailed behind and found that he was going to repeat his actions as he was heading deeper into the neighbourhood to ask for more ang pows to which the resident sternly reminded him to leave.

Netizens were split about the resident asking the man to leave and criticised him for confronting the foreign man, pointing out his “rude” way of speaking.

Others agreed with the resident and questioned the area’s security for letting the man simply enter and do whatever he wanted.