A goose is often regarded as natural guardians, known for its territorial behaviour and its loud honk-like sounds that deter intruders.

While effective at safeguarding spaces, its protective nature can sometimes result in amusing challenges, as seen in a recent TikTok video.

Posted by @luqmanhakii, the 31-second clip shows two air conditioning technicians facing an unexpected obstacle — a pair of territorial geese — while attempting to reach an outdoor AC compressor.

The footage, with over 200,000 views, shows one of the technicians, armed with a ‘kain pelikat,‘ attempting to shield himself as he approaches the unit.

The geese grew more cunning, circling a parked car as if waiting for the right moment to chase the technicians.

His strategy was bound to fail as one of the geese charged forward, wings spread and honking loudly, forcing the two men to retreat in a panic.

“How to service the air conditioner like this? So unlucky,“ he wrote in the caption, sharing their struggle.

However, it was unclear whether they managed to finish their maintenance work.

The incident showcases the unexpected challenges service workers can encounter, with household pets — or in this case, guard geese — turning a routine maintenance call into an impromptu obstacle course.

The video sparked numerous reactions from netizens, who shared their amusement and personal encounters with territorial animals.

One user, @iamnotyouranty, questioned: “Which is scarier — being chased by a goose or being chased by a dog?” Meanwhile, @bunga_tulip24 recounted: “My house has geese and turkeys. When the J&T delivery guy came, he wouldn’t even get out of the car because he was too scared.”

Others shared their more challenging experiences. @nesha...mon89 commented: “My biggest enemy at school was having to face the geese every day while going back and forth.”

Similarly, @sitialiyah788 described an incident where “my husband and I were once riding a motorbike in the evening when a goose started chasing us. I was sitting in the back, lifting my legs in fear of being pecked, while my husband was screaming for help.”