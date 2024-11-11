Gen Z employee submits resignation letter via WhatsApp, says “sorry and bye”

A young employee’s resignation message to her employer has sparked an online conversation regarding professionalism when tendering resignation from one’s job.

A Threads post by @afiqghazlvn showed an screenshot of a message attached, showing the employee’s resignation document attached together with a rather short message underneath.

“Sorry and bye,” read the message in the screenshot attached.

While netizens were taken aback at the prompt resignation, calling it disrespectful and unprofessional, other users argued that there could be more to the story.

ALSO READ: Youngster quits promoter job on first day, claims “mum” doesn’t allow to take public transport”

Other commenters also shared their experiences receiving such resignation letters.

“What did we do wrong that made this generation lose (their) common sense day by day? Quite (concerned) for our future,” a netizen said.

“I have done this before, handing in a 24-hour notice because the company did not grant my day off that I applied for earlier by a month,” a user said.

“One of the staff at my workplace just put a sticky note at their seat written ‘xxxxx signing off’ then disappeared,” a commenter claimed.

“Need to hear both sides. Not saying anything, but if the management was okay, it’s rare for employees to behave like this. We have to see both perspectives,” a netizen commented.

ALSO READ: Employer shocked by 25-year-old’s refusal to submit resume, demands for immediate hire