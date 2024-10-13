A resume is vital for every job seeker to ensure that employers and recruiters are well-informed of one’s qualifications and what sets them apart from other applicants.

An employer was recently taken aback by a job seeker’s blatant disregard of the company’s basic hiring process by refusing to submit their resume.

Two screenshots of their interaction shared on Xiaohongshu by @只喝咖啡 showed the applicant’s dismissive and nonchalant attitude when inquiring for a job in the company.

“Are people really so arrogant when looking for jobs these days? It’s really disheartening to see that they don’t even know the basic hiring process,” the employer captioned the post.

According to a screenshot of their conversation, the employer had asked about the applicant’s age to which the applicant brushed off the man’s question.

“Is my age important? As long as I have the ability, that’s what matters,” they said in their response to the employer, adding that they used to work in sales at an electronics store.

The employer then explained that the company was looking to recruit hires aged between 18 to 30 years old.

The 25-year-old applicant then responded with their age and even suggested that they can start working the following day.

To make matters worse, they confidently remarked how the company “must really need people.”

The 25-year-old’s suggestion was rejected and the employer then asked for their resume and received a rather shocking reply after the young job seeker questioned its necessity.

“Do people still really prepare resumes these days? What information do you want? I’ll tell you,” the job seeker said.

The employer stated that the resume is important for the company to review the applicant’s qualifications for the job but the applicant insisted to just submit the information the company needed, adding that they can “write” it for them.

“For something so simple, do I really need to make a resume?” they added.

The employer reiterated that the company needs the resume as a part of its procedures when hiring recruits.

Safe to say, the applicant was not recruited after that interaction.

Netizens were also shocked at the job seeker’s blatantly dismissive attitude and agreed with the employer’s sentiments.