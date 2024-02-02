HAVING found out that your partner cheated on you is painful and heartbreaking however, would you let karma do its thing or get even?

A scorned bridegroom in China has taken matters into his own hands recently after discovering that his fiancee has been seeing another man during their relationship.

According to China Press, he decided to use his wedding, typically meant to be a joyous occasion, to expose her illicit affair.

During the event, when all the guests had settled in, a video of his fiancee being intimate with another man in what seemed to be a hotel room, popped up on screen. It was shown that the act was recorded secretly.

Following the video’s screening, the entire hall fell silent, shocked by what they had seen.

The bride, enraged by her fiance’s actions of airing her dirty laundry in public, was subsequently disgraced, along with her family. The couple’s wedding had to be called off.