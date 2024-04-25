Gymnast assaulted after rejecting trainer’s advances in Thailand

A disturbing incident at a Bangkok gym in Thailand has sparked outrage online.

Security footage shows a muscular trainer violently throwing a woman to the ground after she reportedly rejected his advances.

Also Read: Children’s shelter operator charged with sexual assault of teen, wife abetting.

The woman, who was simply purchasing a drink at the counter, was recorded grabbed from behind and slammed into a door frame.

Furthermore, while the woman filed a police report, authorities reportedly deemed the incident “too minor” to pursue.

Also Read: Teacher accused of assaulting colleague - MOE defers investigation to police

According to a Twitter post by Red Skull, the trainer, identified as Anthony Hu, has offered but not yet paid the woman RM2,589 (approximately 20,000 baht) in compensation.

The viral post additionally also warns other women about Hu and his gym-hopping behavior.

Also Read: Police tracking down suspect behind alleged assault on nurse in Negeri Sembilan