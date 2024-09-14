A man in Kepong found himself needing medical attention after walking into a sharp-edged signboard near the Kepong MRT station, suffering a deep gash on his forehead.

The incident was shared on social media, where the victim pointed out that the “Park and Ride” sign was placed too low, resulting in him accidentally hitting it.

In his post, he wrote: “My head was injured. Be careful of this signboard at Kepong MRT.

“It turns out I am not the only one who got hurt.

“The doctor told me this. I also had stitches. Fortunately, I was a little bit lucky,” he said.

The injured man’s doctor, after seeing a string of patients with similar injuries, even took a trip to inspect the signboard that was causing all the trouble.

According to China Press, the sign has since been removed.

It is learnt that the sign had been installed at a higher position but was likely knocked down by a passing lorry.