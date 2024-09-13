A Malaysian woman was severely injured following an unexpected attack by a group of otters during her morning jog at Perdana Park in Tanjung Aru, Sabah.

The incident, which occurred around 6.30am, left the jogger with multiple wounds to her head, body, and limbs after the otters suddenly ambushed her, Sin Chew Daily reported.

Two bystanders who rushed to her aid also sustained injuries while trying to fend off the aggressive animals.

The woman was later transported to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kota Kinabalu for emergency treatment due to the extent of her injuries.

Roland Oliver, Director of the Sabah Wildlife Department, confirmed that this was the first reported otter attack on a human.

He explained that otters typically become aggressive only when their territory is threatened, noting, “Although otters may appear peaceful and harmless, they can become aggressive if their territory is encroached upon.

“Such aggression is typically a response to being provoked or threatened,” he was quoted as saying.

A team has been dispatched to investigate the incident, with the focus on identifying the origin of the otters and understanding their local habitat.

The public has been urged to avoid approaching these animals, as otters are protected under the 1997 Sabah Wildlife Conservation Act.