The Ministry of Health (MoH) has pledged immediate action against the sale of an allegedly addictive product called ‘Energy Stick,‘ actively promoted through social media for its supposed energy-boosting effects.

Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad responded to complaints and warnings about the product, expressing concerns over its various flavours and colours.

The item, particularly marketed at schoolchildren, raises worries about potential induction into vaping and drug use at a later stage.

Dr. Dzulkefly Ahmad emphasised the need for immediate action following reports received from social media.

Public Health Malaysia (PHM) issued a Facebook warning about the ‘Energy Stick,‘ describing it as a nasal inhalation device gaining popularity among school students, with prices ranging from RM2.50 to RM10.

The PHM cautionary message highlighted potential psychological harm and likened its effects to drug use, emphasising the risks of damage to the nasal cavity, wounds, bleeding, infection, allergies, and poisoning.

Parents and teachers are urged to monitor and prevent children from using and getting addicted to the product.