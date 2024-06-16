A woman’s journey in harvesting homegrown rice has recently captured the attention of many online.

Content creator Siti Aai Shah from Seremban had documented her attempt at homegrown rice on Facebook, stating in a post, recalling that it took 110 days and 50 large hole-less plant pots.

In the post, she said that she purchased paddy seeds online and did not use any pesticide on her plants. The video attached showed the paddy plants kept in a greenhouse.

The paddy matured within 70 days and started to weigh down in 90 days.

The paddy was harvested after 110 days, obtaining 4.8 kilograms (kg) of the crops.

After separating and husking the crops that were dried beforehand, Siti managed to get 3kg of rice grains.

ALSO READ: Green plot near city centre allows community members to plant vegetables, mingle and relax

The gardening enthusiast also reportedly caught the eye of the Tengku Ampuan of Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

Siti noticed the messages from Tunku Azizah during a livestreaming session on her TikTok page, asking several questions and later informing her that she purchased 60 post and a greenhouse.

The housewife said in another video on Facebook the idea of documenting the process of growing paddy plants came to her in January - mainly to keep herself occupied after she stopped working.

“I was thinking of what kind of content to put out there that is different from the rest in the horticultural field as I like to garden.

“Thus the idea to plant paddy (in my home) sparked from there and I wanted to create content that would be beneficial to others,” she said in her video.

ALSO READ: More young agropreneurs needed as agriculture industry evolves

She added that planting paddy in pots was not as difficult as it seemed.

“We cannot compare cultivating the paddy at the fields or in a pot. Both have different methods of care.

“To me, planting paddy in a pot is not as difficult as one may think. It is similar to how we grow other plants (at home). From what I noticed, it can be done,” she added.

Following the success of her homegrown experiment, Siti updated in another post that she was going to attempt cultivating fragrant rice at home, as well as growing sorghum and wheat.