A 41-second video shared on X by @update11111 shows a football player getting kicked in the chest during a night game at Arena Mutiara Johor, leaving him with severe bruising.

The incident occurred during a free kick when a defender cleared the ball high into the air. As the ball descended, one player attempted to win possession but ended up kicking his opponent in the chest.

The footage shows the offending player raising his hands, suggesting he was competing for the ball.

Meanwhile, other players rushed to check on their fallen teammate who remained on the ground.

Despite the visible injury and force of the contact, the referee only issued a yellow card.

“The wound looks pretty bad. It is just football, after all.” read the X post, which has generated discussion about referee decisions and player safety in football.

The match details and teams involved at Arena Mutiara Johor remain unclear in the footage, but the video continues to circulate as viewers debate whether the punishment fit the offense or if amateur football can be this brutal.

Reactions from users online have been critical of both the player and the referee.

@Syahmi_Paar remarked: “This sport is way overrated in Malaysia.” while @psikosong expressed frustration with the officiating, saying: “Only a yellow card? Rubbish referee, rubbish kung fu player.”

Meanwhile, @syazwan0403 suggested: “Better leave the amateur league. You can’t even make it to the super league, so what’s the point of sticking to the amateur league?” and @salimeeothman07 warned: “The studs on football boots nowadays are sharp.”