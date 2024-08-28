IN May 2023, Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said shared that personal loans are the main cause of bankruptcy cases in this country, with 49.22 percent compared with other types of financial loans.

And one anonymous confessor took to Muflis Bankrupt di Malaysia Facebook group to lament about his secretive wife who irresponsibly takes huge personal loans.

The man shared that he was feeling “stuck” in regards to wife who he feels has been lying about her salary being gone, which he assumes is due to the personal loans that she takes.

According to the disappointed man, he has dealt with her personal loans several times throughout the past few years.

He lamented that the last time he settled her loan, the amount had increased after five years, causing her salary to go into the negative. And he had to fork out additional money to pay off her loan.

The wife also reportedly told the man that she does not have her salary card and repeatedly informs him that she had left it at the office.

“My wife also had a loan that takes 60 percent of her salary, which she took without my knowledge.

“I do not know what she does with the loan which amounts to over RM200,000 and RM160,000,” shared the man.

