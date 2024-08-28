IN May 2023, Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said shared that personal loans are the main cause of bankruptcy cases in this country, with 49.22 percent compared with other types of financial loans.
And one anonymous confessor took to Muflis Bankrupt di Malaysia Facebook group to lament about his secretive wife who irresponsibly takes huge personal loans.
The man shared that he was feeling “stuck” in regards to wife who he feels has been lying about her salary being gone, which he assumes is due to the personal loans that she takes.
According to the disappointed man, he has dealt with her personal loans several times throughout the past few years.
He lamented that the last time he settled her loan, the amount had increased after five years, causing her salary to go into the negative. And he had to fork out additional money to pay off her loan.
The wife also reportedly told the man that she does not have her salary card and repeatedly informs him that she had left it at the office.
“My wife also had a loan that takes 60 percent of her salary, which she took without my knowledge.
“I do not know what she does with the loan which amounts to over RM200,000 and RM160,000,” shared the man.
Interestingly, the man notes that he pays for everything, including the house, car, groceries and even their children’s expenses.
To make matters worse, he added that the wife only has money when he gives her after he receives his salary and he even has to go to the extent of filling her car with petrol for work.
He has even initiated efforts to talk to his wife about the issue but much to his dismay, it always leads to a big fight and her asking him for a separation.
“I don’t know how to solve this problem anymore. Whenever I try to discuss it, she asks for a separation.
“I’m really worried, especially with our children growing up. I’m concerned about their safety as well.”
His confession post has since garnered almost 300 comments from Facebook users expressing their concern and advising the man on how he should handle the delicate situation.
“She might have an addiction to taking loans and a habit of overspending. It’s difficult to help if she doesn’t want to be helped. You could go to the religious office and seek advice. They might call you in for counseling later. I hope everything goes smoothly for you, sir,” advised Aisyah.
“Your wife is probably angry with you because she’s feeling really depressed and stressed with the problems she’s been keeping to herself. Try to discuss things calmly and help her find a solution.
“There’s a reason she’s your wife, it’s not by chance that God brought you together. Maybe after this tough phase, your family’s life will become more peaceful and better. Insha’Allah,” said another.