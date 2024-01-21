DURING a movie promotion event, a disturbing incident occurred as a voyeur was caught filming up-skirt videos of celebrities, leading to a confrontation involving Malaysian actor Jack Lim.

Victims included celebrities like Han Xiaoai, Joey Kong, and Nicole Liu. The perpetrator used a paper bag to hide his phone while attempting to discreetly record the videos.

Jack Lim, with assistance from his new artist Henry and a delivery rider, confronted and apprehended the suspect which can be seen in the footage, was sitting and trying to cover up his face.

Reportedly, the perpetrator employed a paper bag to conceal his phone, attempting to discreetly approach and record up-skirt videos.

Jack expressed outrage and admitted to a physical confrontation, emphasising the need to protect individuals from such behaviour.

Han Xiaoai exposed the perpetrator on Instagram, urging other victims to come forward for the sake of women’s safety in public spaces.