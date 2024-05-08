IF you’re 30 above and single, you no doubt will have some annoying family member incessantly pestering you on the age old question, “Why are you not married?” or “When are you getting a boyfriend/girlfriend?”

Most of the time, in response to the question, one would just smile awkwardly.

But one man grew tired of the question being asked numerous times.

Well, a man in Indonesia allegedly murdered his neighbour due to the latter’s persistence in asking why he was not married.

The victim was a retired civil servant.

According to Indonesian media outlet Detik Jogja, the attacker, a 45-year-old man arrived at the victim’s home on July 29, armed with a piece of wood.

He then attacked the 60-year-old victim without warning.

The victim then ran out to the street but was still pursued by the attacker who then struck a blow to his head.

After the victim fell, he was beaten further. Residents in the area eventually stopped the beating and rushed the victim to the hospital.

But he died before reaching the hospital, said Assistant Police Commissioner (AKP) Maria Marpaung.

The attacker was arrested within an hour of the attack and when questioned, he said that he was determined the beat his victim to death as he was hurt by how often the man would ask him to why he was not married.

Prior to this incident, the two neighbours reportedly had arguments when the chickens they owned had gone into each other’s coop.