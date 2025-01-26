IN the event of a flight delay, it is common for passengers to be compensated with some free food or accommodation from the airlines involved.

Recently, an Indonesian singer on X, was surprised to receive a food voucher after his flight was delayed.

@KuntoAjiW shared an image of the ‘Airport Lunch Voucher’ by Malaysia Airlines worth 120,000 rupiah (RM35) to compensate for the two-hour long delay, expressing his amazement at the national airliner’s generosity to the passengers over a flight delay.

The voucher, valued at RM35, showed that Kunto’s voucher was eligible for various eateries, including fast food outlets in the airport.

“How come they gave out a 120,000 rupiah food voucher for a delayed flight? Shouldn’t it just be a tiny biscuit and a glass of water?

“They’re not afraid of losing money, are they? This must be rare,” he said in his post.

Netizens were also surprised at the airline’s generous compensation while others also shared their compensations received from different airlines for flight delays.

Some netizens received equally generous compensations from different airlines while others were not so lucky.