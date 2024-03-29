$!Influencer risks fine for decorating car with lights but many praised for creativity

A social media influencer who chose to decorate her car with decorative lights is drawing widespread reactions from the public and set social media with admiration.
On March 15, TikTok user Nur Aliah @kaksuemeow captured the attention of many by decorating her Volkwagen Vento with decorative lights to celebrate the upcoming Hari Raya festivities
The video, showcasing her cruising with the illuminated decorations, quickly went viral, capturing the attention of local viewers.
In the comment section, @boolusalon suggested, “Try going through a roadblock. If nothing happens, then we’ll do that too.”
Nur Aliah responded, “I did, and the police were okay with it. They might have understood that my job involves making videos.”
Despite spending seven hours installing the lights on her car, she eventually removed them. However, she expressed her willingness to undertake such a decoration again in the future.
Many users applauded her creativity.
@nn.dayana commented, “Taylor Swift would be shaking if she saw this,“ while @ziela5646 said, “Plot twist: I thought she was decorating her house.”
However, while the public praised her ingenuity, such decorations are considered to be an offence by the Road Transport Department (RTD).
As reported by the New Straits Times, RTD declared such modifications an offence, subjecting the car owner to a potential fine.
The department explained that although the intention is to celebrate the festive season, the vehicle owner is required to return the vehicle to its original condition to avoid a fine of up to RM200.