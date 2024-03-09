BACK in August, Malaysians were outraged when a selfish motorcyclist used the RFID lane to squeeze through, leaving the car stuck behind the boom gate.

Now, two irresponsible riders have been making waves online for forcing their way through the RFID lane, causing the system to malfunction.

The footage which was posted on Penang Kini’s Facebook page showed a car leaving the RFID lane.

However, two motorcyclists can be seen tailgating the car closely.

A toll booth staff could be seen standing in the middle of the lane, attempting to stop the motorcyclists, but to no avail.

The reckless forced their way through the boom gate, and the barrier could be seen malfunctioning and breaking down.

Later on in the video, the toll booth staffs had to place traffic cones and temporarily close the RFID lane forcing the car which initially intended to use the RFID lane to reverse and use a different lane.

The incident was believed to have taken place on the Penang Bridge.

“Night of Merdeka incident.

“The ‘mat rempits’ like to make people’s lives harder on the Penang Bridge,” captioned Penang Kini.

The footage has since generated more than 100 comments from frustrated Malaysians who were tired of such troublesome antics from motorcyclists.

“The motorcycle lane is free but they still want to cause problems. Maybe they are too poor, that they are want to feel what’s it like using the RFID lane, car lane. Poor in manners, poor in brains, poor everything,” commented user Maryam Mazlan.

“These trashy attitudes, there’s always a few with this kind of behavior, and everyone has to deal with it. Sometimes I get really annoyed with people like that. I’m also a motorcyclist, but I’m not as dense as that.”

