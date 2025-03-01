NIGHTMARE stories of irresponsible tenants leaving their rented space strewn with trash are nothing new.

But what about turning the rented property into a chicken coop?

A landlord in Shanghai experienced a shock when he discovered the flat he had rented out had been converted into a chicken farm by the tenant.

According to South China Morning Post, the landlord had allegedly not checked his house for the past two years.

However upon returning, he aghast to find the sitting room full of chicken coops. To make matters worse, there were chicks roaming and flying around the property and the floors and walls were badly damaged.

“It stinks. Both the floor and the wall are badly destroyed. It needs an overhaul and should be decorated completely, otherwise, no one can live there,” the landlord was quoted as saying.

The infuriated landlord added that even the combined rent collected for the past two years would not be sufficient to cover the cost of redecoration.

In the report, neighbours have complained to the residential authority in regards to the stench seeping from the property.

The story has since gained attention amongst netizens on mainland social media, with many expressing their frustration towards the tenant’s selfish behaviour.

“The tenant is so selfish. Thinking the house is not his, the tenant used it willfully. He should pay a high price for his actions,” commented one.

While many others queried on how could the tenant possibly reside in such an environment, let alone tolerate such a stench.

