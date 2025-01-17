A 43-year-old man in Japan, known as the “Praising Uncle,” has turned his childhood dream of becoming a street performer into reality, all while paying off his gambling debts.

The man, who has accumulated over six million yen (approx. RM 171,114) in debt, now offers a unique “passionate praise service” to passersby in Tokyo, earning about RM270 daily, South China Morning Post reported.

The “Praising Uncle” can be found near Shibuya Station, holding a sign that reads “I will praise you passionately.”

His method? Complimenting strangers, and in return, receiving tips. Video footage captures his enthusiastic praise, from calling one woman “lively, broad-minded, tender, and captivating” to telling a young man, “At 19, you are so mature yet still youthful.”

His path to this venture has been difficult.

At 18, he developed a gambling addiction to pachinko and other games, which led to mounting debts.

After his father suffered a stroke, he lost his home and was left homeless, unable to make mortgage payments.

In 2021, he left his job with only 600 yen (approx.. RM18) in his pocket to pursue his dream of street performance.

“Praising someone’s inner qualities right at the first meeting can feel insincere, so I often start with their appearance,” he said, explaining how he navigates his untraditional approach.

His compliments are tailored to each person’s situation. For those going through breakups or job losses, he offers longer, more heartfelt praise, often moving individuals to tears.

One video on social media shows him praising a Chinese passerby, calling them “amazing” and asking if they were a “meinv” (beautiful woman) in Chinese, sparking attention online.

In addition to his daily earnings, he also receives gifts like chocolates, snacks, drinks, and handwritten thank-you notes from grateful individuals.

The “Praise Uncle” has visited 31 of Japan’s 47 prefectures and hopes to expand his service nationwide.

Despite facing financial difficulties and living in internet cafes and budget hotels, he says, “When others feel joy, I feel happy too. That is why I have continued this for three years.”

His heartwarming initiative has garnered admiration online, particularly among Chinese netizens, with one commenting, “This uncle is incredible, and this job is awesome. Imagine earning money by praising people. I want to try it too!”