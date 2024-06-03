During your time at university, we will develop valuable, transferable study skills that will support our future careers. But it is important to pick up an extra survival skill that might benefit one in the future.

Malaysian lecturer Ridzuan Khalid recently took to his TikTok account to advise parents to send their children to take up short courses such as sewing at local community colleges to learn new survival skills that might benefit their children in the future.

“Instead of doing nothing at home during the holidays, you can take up short courses on the weekends. There are a lot of courses for teenagers or even school children to learn and its possible to develop an interest from a young age,” captioned Ridzuan.

He goes on to explain that if one were to take a short course on cutting hair, they would be able to cut their friends hair and even earn RM10 from each hair cut.

“Make sure that you have survival skills. What does survival skills mean? For example if you’re a fashion student but don’t fully depend on fashion as your main skill. If your mum is great at cooking, learn from her,” he explained.

He then goes on to point how during the pandemic, many people had lost their jobs and turned to cooking as their livelihood.

“This is how your expertise in something becomes your survival skills,” asserts Ridzuan.

The TikTok video which has since gotten 449K views had many TikTok users commenting on how learning extra skills have benefited them in the long run.

“Yes, I agree with this. After SPM, I sent my son to learn how to sew to pick up survival skills before continuing his higher education. It is very helpful,” commented user @adidanor.

“My son when he was doing his diploma brought his printer to college. He launched his own photocopy and printing services. The money he earned was more than the price of the printer and it helped cover his daily expenses,” shared user @hamidah79.

