KESAS highway staff catches Myvi using motorcycle lane

THE motorcycle lane is exclusive for motorcyclists but sometimes, other motorists do not seem to think so.

One Myvi was recently spotted using the motorcycle lane until the driver was caught by the authorities.

According to a TikTok video by @awinkrapkrap, the incident took place on Friday (Jan 6).

In the video, the motorcyclist speculated whether the driver decided to use the lane to avoid paying toll fees.

On the Shah Alam Expressway-Klang road, a motorcyclist trailed behind a white Myvi on the motorcycle lane, said to have entered from Bukit Jalil.

Near the end of the viral clip, the KESAS highway staff was seen approaching the Myvi, opposite the motorcycle lane.

In the end, the highway staff managed to stop the Myvi in its tracks, catching the driver in the act.

Replying to a comment, @awinkrapkrap said the highway staff asked the Myvi driver why they used the motorcycle lane and said they noticed one of the staff showing their phone to the driver.

“I told the staff (the driver) entered (the lane) from Bukit Jalil then I left. Let them settle this among themselves,” @awinkrapkrap said.