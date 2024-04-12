LOCAL entrepreneur and influencer Khairul Aming has been actively providing essential aid to flood victims in Kelantan.

However, a disturbing allegation has emerged regarding the distribution of these aid packages at the SK Tumpat 1 flood evacuation centre (PPS).

ALSO READ: Kelantan floods: Khairul Aming and local entrepreneurs step in to help victims

A TikTok user, @user34417455075593, claimed that a ketua kampung (village head) was hoarding the donated items and distributing only small portions to the flood victims.

The user shared their frustration in a video post that quickly gained attention online.

“It’s really terrible having to stay at the SK Tumpat 1 PPS. Many supplies have arrived, but only a small portion is being distributed. The ketua kampung, here (Tok Ngulu Lie) is truly awful.

In the video, stacks of donated goods can be seen untouched, while a small portion is scattered on the floor, leading flood victims to scramble for limited supplies. The user revealed that they managed to receive only a pack of crackers and instant noodles.

“I understand that during this season, food supplies are generally insufficient, but there’s actually a lot of aid coming in. However, only a little is being distributed. They’re even separating items, as shown in the video,” the user wrote.

Adding to the allegations, the user shared a contrasting experience at another PPS, where a card system ensures aid is fairly distributed.

“From my previous experience at other flood PPS, when aid arrives, it must be distributed, and the PPS card would be marked to indicate receipt. But here, the card has been marked, yet we didn’t receive the items.

“I already asked Tok Ngulu Lie about this, but he said the aid from Khairul Aming is under his control, so he can do whatever he wants with it,” the user shared.

The video has sparked outrage, with many calling for accountability in managing aid during such critical times.

One netizen called N.I.N.A commented: “It seems like Khairul Aming’s team has already sorted everything.

“Yesterday, I watched his live stream, and he didn’t allow the people receiving the aid to open it there. They were told to open it at the tents. So why is the ketua kampung opening it again? KA’s team had already packed everything properly.”

“Team KA has worked hard to pack everything, and when they arrive, it’s all scattered and ruined. Just give it out, it’s not private property, it’s for all the flood victims,” Adillah Hassan wrote.