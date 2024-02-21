Being a parent can be challenging and exhausting. And so the incidents of parents accidentally forgetting their children happens from time to time. Thankfully for this TikTok user, her son turned out safe.

TikTok user Shahilah Shah took to her account to share the nightmare and relief she experienced after accidentally leaving her son behind at an R&R in Pagoh.

In the first TikTok video which has since garnered 2.4 million views, Shalihah could be seen panicking after answering her phone and discovering that her son was left behind.

The second video shows the husband and wife rushing to the R&R to get their son.

In the third TikTok video, her son could be seen sitting by the roadside while accompanied by foreign workers.

He can be seen smiling and walking to his mother’s car.

She wrote, “So thankful, Alhamdulillah, my youngest child was helped by three Bangladeshi workers, the one whose name is Ismail gave his phone to call me and bought him some bread and water.”

“Thank you Ismail and two of his friends from Petron R&R Pagoh. We will remember your kindness till the very end. There are foreigners out there who have noble hearts.”