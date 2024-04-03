It doesn’t take much to be kind. After all, even the smallest act of kindness creates a ripple. The generous act of a Malaysian burger vendor who gave a family free burgers has been recently making waves on social media.

In a TikTok video uploaded by user Asip Burger Bachang, a man by the name of Raja with two of his family members can be seen walking by the burger stall with a packet of rice in hand.

“Have you eaten?” Asip could be heard asking in the video. Raja replies that he has not eaten to which Asip then kindly offers to make burgers for him and his family.

Raja initially ordered just five burgers however, Asip generously prepared extra burgers for Raja’s entire family.

“How much?” Raja questions to which Asip hands over two large plastic bags full of burgers before telling him that the food was free of charge and tells Raja to share the burgers with his siblings. Before the family leaves the stall, Asip fist bumps them and the family could be seen smiling from ear to ear.

In an interview with World of Buzz, Asip shared that Raja actually has 11 siblings in total, which was why he prepared that many burgers.

The kind-hearted burger vendor also explained that some his customers are well-aware of those who in need to who visit his stall and have a habit of not accepting their change after purchasing the burgers. Asip would then place the change in the donation box.

“In business, it’s important to stay connected with your customers, doesn’t matter what race they are. Just by paying attention, you can often pick up on what they might be going through. This way, you can spot those who could use a helping hand,” Asip explained.

Netizens praised Asip for his kindness and some even vouched for his generosity,

“I’ve purchased burgers here before and this brother always helps those in need. I really respect you and I wish you an abundance of blessings,” commented one of the netizen.

