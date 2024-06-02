EXAM season is no fun time for any student. However, having someone, whether it be a family member or a friend that shows a stressed student a kind gesture will definitely help lift up the student’s spirits.

In a viral TikTok video, user @puteq_unipurple is greeted by a cleaner at a Penang college. The description accompanying the video indicates that the student is preparing for a test later that evening.

According to World of Buzz, Iskandar said that he and the mak cik exchanged greetings each morning. They also realised that they have the same birthday month, which led to a long-term friendship.

Furthermore, Iskandar stated that the aunty would frequently inquire if he had eaten, sometimes even giving breakfast before he went to class.

Moreover, he expressed. “We’ve been close since the first day. On the day of the event, the mak cik got various gifts from her friends, which she graciously decided to share with me.”

He also mentioned how the compassionate mak cik reminded him of his mother, especially after feeding him when she discovered he had a test.

Many netizens applauded the aunty, writing: “I appreciate mak cik’s who are kind like this.”

Another user commented, “When you succeed later in life, make sure to always remember and support those who stood by you.”